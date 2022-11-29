Song: Why I Dropped Onana from Cameroon’s Line up 

Indomitable Lion of Cameroon coach, Rigobert Song, has attributed the inability of his first team goal keeper, Andre Onana, to fall in line with his tactical plans was the main reason why the Inter Milan keeper was left out of the squad yesterday morning.

Few moments before the all-important 3-3 score line with Serbia yesterday morning, Onana, ‘s dramatic axing from Cameroon’s squad to face Serbia helped the Central African nation to pick a valuable point.

In a show of solidarity with the head coach, Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) issued statement last night supporting Song’ s position on the player.

In the statement sighed by FECAFOOT Secretary General, Blaise Djounang, Onana has been temporarily suspended from the team to allow harmony in the squad.

Cameroon was staring down the barrel of a demoralising defeat yesterday before two quickfire goals from Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting helped the Indomitable Lions secure a point.

Song however admitted after the draw that the tension in camp actually inspired the team to fight back.

“Andre has now been left out for disciplinary reasons,’ he explained.” “I think we needed to make that decision. It was something that had to happen and maybe it was the trigger we needed for this performance.

” In a squad you need to see discipline and if you can’t fit in with that discipline, with what’s required to be part of a squad, then you need to accept responsibility for that. We don’t question his ability – he plays for one of the top teams in Europe – but you need to ensure the team takes precedence over the individual.’

Before FECAFOOT statement last night, it was speculated here that Onana had been sent home by Song.