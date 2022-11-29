  • Monday, 28th November, 2022

LASRERA to Host 3rd Lagos  Real Estate Market Place  Conference, Exhibitions

Nigeria | 21 mins ago

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority- LASRERA has concluded plans to host the third edition of Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and  Exhibitions.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka disclosed this at the weekend in her office at Alausa, Ikeja.

She informed that the 3rd Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and  Exhibitions has been scheduled  for Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th December, 2022 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

Benson-Awoyinka added that discussions at the event will be in the form of a Town Hall Meeting on: “The Lagos Real Estate Emerging Markets – Mitigating Potential Risks”.

She emphasised the need for stakeholders in the Real Estate Market to protect the sector from impostors whose actions   portend great risk to the Real Estate Market in the State.

Benson-Awoyinka revealed that  seasoned speakers are already  billed for this year’s Conference and Exhibition to deliberate on potential risks in Real Estate Transactions,  Laws that protect Real Estate investment Transactions, Policies and Guidelines about Lagos State Real Estate Sector.

Benson-Awoyinka stated that the event is meant to redefine the Lagos State Real Estate Market meet developmental Standard and to attract more international investments opportunities for the State Real Estate, she said.

While assuring that Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority- LASRERA will continue to play its role as the State Government’s Regulator in the Built Sector, to strengthen and curb the potential risks for investors/investees  in the Market, the Special Adviser urged individuals/organisations that are yet to register with the Agency can do that at the Conference event.

She promised that the Lagos State Government will sustain the platform of the annual Conference for the Stakeholders to brainstorm on how to ensure that Real Estate Business Transactions meet the Smart City  vision  T.H.E.M.E.S of the State Government.

Interested persons willing to participate in the 2-Day Conference and Exhibitions are expected to register on  https://3rdlagrealconference.eventbrite.com and it is free, she stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.