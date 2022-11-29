LASRERA to Host 3rd Lagos  Real Estate Market Place  Conference, Exhibitions

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority- LASRERA has concluded plans to host the third edition of Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka disclosed this at the weekend in her office at Alausa, Ikeja.

She informed that the 3rd Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions has been scheduled for Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th December, 2022 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

Benson-Awoyinka added that discussions at the event will be in the form of a Town Hall Meeting on: “The Lagos Real Estate Emerging Markets – Mitigating Potential Risks”.

She emphasised the need for stakeholders in the Real Estate Market to protect the sector from impostors whose actions portend great risk to the Real Estate Market in the State.

Benson-Awoyinka revealed that seasoned speakers are already billed for this year’s Conference and Exhibition to deliberate on potential risks in Real Estate Transactions, Laws that protect Real Estate investment Transactions, Policies and Guidelines about Lagos State Real Estate Sector.

Benson-Awoyinka stated that the event is meant to redefine the Lagos State Real Estate Market meet developmental Standard and to attract more international investments opportunities for the State Real Estate, she said.

While assuring that Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority- LASRERA will continue to play its role as the State Government’s Regulator in the Built Sector, to strengthen and curb the potential risks for investors/investees in the Market, the Special Adviser urged individuals/organisations that are yet to register with the Agency can do that at the Conference event.

She promised that the Lagos State Government will sustain the platform of the annual Conference for the Stakeholders to brainstorm on how to ensure that Real Estate Business Transactions meet the Smart City vision T.H.E.M.E.S of the State Government.

Interested persons willing to participate in the 2-Day Conference and Exhibitions are expected to register on https://3rdlagrealconference.eventbrite.com and it is free, she stated.