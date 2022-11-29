Edo Seals Deal for 10,000 Poultry Birds-per- day Modular Plant

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

The Edo State Government has entered into a partnership with Heifer International and Amo Farms Sieberer Limited for the development of a poultry processing plant.

The plant when completed, would process 10,000 poultry birds daily.

Disclosing the partnership in Benin City, the Edo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Stephen Idehenre, said that the state government is committed to making the state Nigeria’s poultry hub.

Idehenre said: “The essence of the partnership is to create a market for our poultry farmers. We have brought in poultry birds off-takers, which is Amo farms to off-take and process at least 10,000 poultry birds per day. Most of those abandoned poultry farms will be revived because there is a ready market now.

“If we must grow the agribusiness, we must begin to find solutions to the off-takers challenge we have in all the agricultural value chains.”

On his part, the Country Director, Heifer Nigeria, Mr. Rufus Idris, said that the initiative would provide increased access to premium market, finance and new technology for smallholder poultry farmers.

He said: “The project will improve productivity and sustainable livelihoods income for 500,000 smallholder farmers by 2030. The project will support market system actors to improve capacity competitiveness, resilience and bridge the demand and supply gaps.

“In this tripartite market system development partnership, the state government will provide the enabling business development environment.”

Idris added that “the new poultry factory would off-take broiler and noiler breeds of birds produced by hundreds of thousands of smallholder poultry farmers that are targeted as beneficiaries of the project.”