Buhari Condoles With Wamakko over Wife’s Death

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko over the death of his wife, Hajiya Atika.

In the condolence message issued on Monday, President Buhari said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I received the news of your wife’s demise. The loss of a woman who was a significant part of your life, being the mother of your children, is particularly a deep pain to handle. 

“As you mourn the death of your dear wife, I send you my heartfelt sympathy over this irreparable loss. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with aljanna. May Allah comfort you and members of your family and grant you the  emotional strength to overcome this great loss. Amin.”

