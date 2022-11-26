Police Rescue 14 kidnap Victims, Search for Others in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Police Command said it has rescued 14 passengers who were kidnapped on Thursday at Ibillo, in Akoko -Edo Local Government Area of the state.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, said, “Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a kidnap incident that took place on Thursday 24th November, 2022 at about 16:00hrs along Lagos–Abuja Road, by Ikeran Oke, Ibillo, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The Command at about 17:15hrs of the same date through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ibillo Division, received the information that hoodlums who were operating at the aforementioned location under Ibillo Divisional Police Headquarters in Edo State, attacked and kidnapped the passengers of two (Toyota) Coaster Buses who were travelling from Benue State to Ilorin, Kwara State for a wedding ceremony through Ibillo town in Edo State.

“Immediately, the DPO mobilised a patrol team, the Army personnel, Edo State Security Network personnel and the local hunters to the bush which resulted in the rescue of nine victims while an unspecified number are still missing.

“In the early hours of Friday, 25th November, 2022, five other victims were rescued inside the bush as the DPO and the security men embarked on aggressive bush combing operations for possible rescue of other abducted passengers,” he added.