Black Friday: Clickafix Offers Professional Beauty Services for N100

Clickafix, Nigeria’s one-stop shop for trustworthy and dependable service providers, has announced its biggest deal ever for females in Lagos, offering in-store nail and beauty services for N100 on Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clickafix, Arusha Goswami, announced the deal in Lagos on Tuesday, saying the Black Friday deal is in collaboration with Food Nation Supermarket in Victoria Island, Lagos, and the goal is to thrill customers for the festive season as well as get more people to experience Clickafix and appreciate the ease of using the app to get the service done.

Goswami explained that on those two days, any female customer who makes a purchase at the Food Nation supermarkets on Idowu Martins Street in Victoria Island, Lagos, will enjoy nail and beauty services by top professionals for N100. She stated that Clickafix is all about making life easier and providing Lagosians with easy access to professional services such as beauty, plumbing, carpentry, air conditioning, refrigerators, and other home appliances.

Founder of Food Nation Supermarkets, Mr. Raoul Swahney, praised Clickafix for the initiative, saying the Clickafix deals have made this period even more interesting for Food Nation Supermarket customers. According to him, the Black Friday deals had just gotten more interesting with the N100 deal for professional nail and beauty services, and he assured customers of pleasant mall experiences.