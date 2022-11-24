Peter Obi Assures Electorate of a New Nigeria at Ibadan Rally

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, said he would build a new Nigeria that its citizens would be proud of if voted into power as president in 2023.

This is just as he said his government would secure and unite Nigeria as well move the nation move from consumption to productive economy.

Obi, who spoke in Ibadan, at a rally held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba, lauded the acting Leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, for his support, stating that he stands for equity, fairness and justice which are the foundation a united Nigeria can be built. He maintained that the new Nigeria he would build would be devoid of tribalism or religion, adding that he would also create an enabling environment for the youths to thrive.

According to him, “We will make sure there is no strike in universities, we will take education as priority because we want to educate our people, we shall turn the vast land around to feed this country, youths of Nigeria will have job, we shall fight corruption together because it is killing the future of Nigerian youths, people are stealing money meant for the development of Nigeria.

“Me and my deputy are wealth creators, we are not wealth sharers, we will create wealth for Nigerians, Nigeria today has become a laughing stock and people are not proud to say they are Nigerians as they are now running away from their country.

“We shall return Lagos to be the economic financial centre of Africa and make Ibadan a great city where we have foremost university and industries a source of pride for the people.”

Pa Adebanjo, in his remarks, said Igbo should be the next president of Nigeria for equity, fairness and justice, noting that the next president should not be about religion or ethnicity.

While describing people at the gathering as those who have suffered and seeking the return of the government of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he said people saying that he hated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are wrong, as he stood behind him in his trying time.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, while addressing the crowd, said the people of the South-west have really shown that they want change with their turn-out, stating that Obi and the party represented the change Nigerians need.

He lamented that the nation is going through numerous challenges as a result of failed leadership over the years, adding that this is an opportunity for Nigerians to make a change for the development of the country.

Abure, however, appealed to the people to come out en mass to vote for Obi, noting that he remained the only candidate that has solutions to the problems of the country.