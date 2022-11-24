2023: Niger Gov’s Aide Canvasses Support for Southern President

Laleye Dipo in Minna

An aide to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Mr. Nma Kolo, has thrown his full weight behind a southern president for the country in 2023 in order to engender peaceful coexistence for the nation.

Kolo, who is the special adviser on Political Matters to state governor, said in a statement that “it is the turn of the southern part of the country to produce the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari’s term next year.”

“Allowing the south to become the next president will bring about stability, peaceful coexistence and remove any form of suspicion from the different ethnic nationalities that make up the country.

“It is the turn of the south to be the president of Nigeria,”

He asked governors in the southern part of the country still backing a northerner for president to change their minds in the interest of the corporate existence of the country.

He said: “Our southern governors should toe the line of the APC northern governors who last June at their meeting unanimously agreed that the presidency should shift to the south a position endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Kolo expressed the hope that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would emerge victorious in the presidential race next year and therefore urged all loyal members and supporters to throw their weight behind the presidential candidacy of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He, however, told the leadership of the political parties and their followers in the state to eschew all forms of thuggery and other acts capable of undermining the existing peace in the state, adding that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to any party or their followers found to be contradicting the Peace Accord they have signed.

Kolo said that the security operatives in the state have been tasked to deal decisively with anyone or group of people trying to disrupt the peace of the state.