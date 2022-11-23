House Probes Alleged Flagrant Violation of Consumer Rights by Airline Operators

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Human Rights to investigate the alleged violation of the rights of Nigerians and other passengers by airline operators.

The resolution of the lawmakers was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Karu Simon Elisha and Hon. Taiwo Oluga at plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Elisha noted that

the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act was established to promote and protect the interest of consumers over all products and services among others.

He also noted that Nigerians and other consumers have the right to be protected by the Consumer Protection Department under the Directorate of Air Transport of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) launched on March 2001, to ensure that aviation customers get the best services in the transportation.

He said the House was aware that the department was established to serve as the eye of the industry responsible for informing, educating and protecting consumers and ensuring the provision of quality services in the Aviation sector.

Elisha said the House was also aware of the challenges confronting the aviation sector despite interventions in reviewing airfare charges being tolerated by both consumers and government to cushion the effects yet, the airfare charges and travel disruption have continued to increase daily.

He, however, expressed concerns that the continuous complaints and outcry by Nigerians and other air passengers had become alarming with the consistent violation of passenger rights to service delivery by airline service providers.

He opined that with inconsistency of air travel schedules due to sudden delay, cancellations and other airlift service provision, consumers were being shortchanged in their businesses, health conditions and social and economic ventures without due compensation.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers adopted two separate motions on the need to resolve the lingering issue of power outage in Lere federal constituency of Kaduna State, and need to reconstruct the collapsed bridge in new Ndebiji and Calabar-Ekang Cameroon highway, Cross River State.