Crown Flour Mill Wins Gold at FMDQ 2022 Gold Awards

Kayode Tokede

Crown Flour Mill Limited (CFML), a subsidiary of Olam Agri Nigeria, has won the FMDQ Gold Award for the Most Active Corporate in the FX Futures Market for the year 2022.

The Group Chief Operating Officer, FMDQ Group, Ms. Kaodi Ugoji, explained that “the FMDQ GOLD Awards 2022 is designed to acknowledge market participants who have been instrumental in fostering the growth of FMDQ’s markets, from October 2021 to September 2022.”

Speaking on the significance of the FMDQ Gold Awards, Chief Financial Officer of Olam Agri Nigeria, Mr. Sudhir Goenka, said, “The latest FMDQ award is a testament to our robust operating capacity, which has continued to engender growth in the economy.

“It also underlines our unyielding commitment to sustaining operational excellence, engendering diversity, and improving liquidity position through impactful participation in the national food and agriculture value chain.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Country Head, Olam Agri Nigeria, Mr. Ashish Pande, emphasized that, “we have continued to raise the bar in the production of safe, secure and affordable packaged food for the Nigerian market, while delivering strong impact in key segments of the economy.

“Seeds for the Future Foundation, our signature CSR vehicle, was recently launched by his excellency Prof. Yemi Osibanjo SAN GCON, and was bestowed the National Productivity Order of Merit award by his excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The Communications Manager, Olam Agri Group, Ms. Elizabeth Nnoko, said that the CFML emerged as the Most Active Corporate (Domestic) in the FX Futures Market, in the secondary market category. The Olam Agri group has been the recipient of this award three times in the last couple of years. These top recognitions offer a bold appraisal of the firm’s contribution to the local financial market and the economy at large.”