Coscharis Motors Tickles Ford Customers with Black Friday Deals

Bennett Oghifo

Frontline Nigerian automobile dealership and sole authorized dealer of Ford vehicles in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc, has launched a promo aimed at tickling her existing Ford customers and getting them excited this black Friday season.

The promo titled “Black Friday @ CoscharisFord” offers all existing Ford customers 20% off listed service parts and labour, at all Coscharis and Quick Lane service centers nationwide.

The Black Friday @ CoscharisFord promo offers 20% discount on select Ford service parts including Poly Filter, Brake Pads, Oil Filter, Air Filter and labour. The promo is open to all Ford customers in Nigeria and it runs from the 15th to the 30th of November, 2022. Offer is available at any Coscharis Motors or Quick Lane service centers, nationwide.

Announcing the offer, the General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde said, “Black Friday heralds the Yuletide season, which is a period of traveling for many Nigerians. We are therefore using the occasion of this Black Friday @ CoscharisFord offer to delight and encourage our Ford customers to put their vehicles in good shape before the Yuletide trips. With this offer, our customers stand to enjoy 20% discount on select service parts as well as 20% discount on labour when they drive their Ford vehicles into any Coscharis service center nationwide for service.”

Commenting on the announcement of the promo, the Executive Director, After-Sales & Special Duties at Coscharis Group, Cosmas Junior Maduka said, “At Coscharis Motors, we believe in delivering value to our customers. It is their trust and loyalty that is sustaining our business, so we are constantly looking for improved ways to delight them the more. This Black Friday @ CoscharisFord promo is one of the ways we are delivering value to them, by absorbing part of their automobile service costs this season.”

Cosmas Junior Maduka laid emphasis on the fact that the company is ready to accommodate every single Ford customer that is willing to take advantage of the promo. According to him, “with well trained technicians, many of whom are Ford certified to handle vehicles; workshops that are equipped with modern OEM recommended equipments and use of only Ford approved original spare parts for your vehicles.”

To claim this offer, customers are to visit the Coscharis Group website at www.coscharisgroup.net or any Coscharis Motors social media handle to fill an online form and get a promo voucher. The voucher will then be presented at any Coscharis or Quick Lane service center nationwide to claim the offer.