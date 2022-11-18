Sleek Nigeria Announces Ajide Daniels as Creative Ambassador, Launches  Back to Base Collection

Cosmetics giant, Sleek Nigeria, makes its return to the market with new and improved products that promise quality and affordability for everyone. With all products under N10, 000, Sleek Nigeria opens up the world of beauty and wellness to the masses.

In such a fast-paced world, Sleek Nigeria says “we’ve witnessed a change in every industry, particularly in the beauty sector. With the rise of the ‘new normal,’ the cosmetics industry now stretches its hand toward a wider audience. An industry that once served a mainly European audience now has eyes on everyone who has an interest in it—regardless of ethnicity, gender, or belief. In the last decade, we have seen an increased demand for gender-neutral makeup and inclusion in the industry.”

This change has created spaces for people like Ajide Daniels. Starting in 2017, the editorial beauty curator made a name for himself as a makeup artist—gradually becoming a standout name in the beauty and fashion industry. Not only does he use makeup to present his view of beauty to the world, but he also draws attention as he promotes the culture of male grooming within the African beauty industry. His trailblazing path aligns with the innovativeness and boldness of the Sleek Pro Nigeria brand, making him the ideal candidate for the brand’s first Creative Ambassador.

Ajide’s originality and passion for beauty have taken him far during his career. He has worked with renowned figures like Denola Grey, Mayorkun, Ayra Starr, Lupita N’yongo, and Naomi Campbell. He has also been featured in numerous publications, including Vogue Magazine, Vogue Brazil, and Essence Magazine. As the brand’s ambassador, Daniels will spend the next few months working with Sleek Nigeria to create content across its many marketing channels, attending events on behalf of the company, and showcasing his prowess in campaigns and master classes.

This pioneer attributes his success to his consistency, hard work, attention to detail, and prioritizing creativity when creating makeup looks. Ajide’s goal is not to create beauty through makeup but to use makeup to amplify the beauty we already all possess.

Similarly, Sleek Pro Nigeria’s Back to Base capsule collection emphasizes clean makeup that magnifies innate beauty. Sleek Nigeria founder,

Dr. Ebele Ugochukwu, maintains that makeup should ‘enhance and not transform’ our features. Sleek Nigeria’s new range includes an improved silky smooth cream-to-powder foundation, pressed and loose powder, liquid liner, and a variety of high-shine lip glosses. While some of these products are entirely new for the brand, some return as fan favorites. This range mainly features skin products as Sleek Nigeria aims to reinforce its stance that a flawless base is the key to a perfect look.

This standout collection and collaboration will attract the attention of different generations of makeup users alike. Ajide’s presence in the Sleek Pro family speaks to the essence of the brand’s values which celebrate individuality and quality. Ajide affirms that “a flawless base is essential to achieving a skin-like finish,” and when asked about his favorite product in the collection, he believes that the cream-to-powder finish foundation is sure to win over the masses with its remarkable texture and formula. He proposes that all makeup should always look ‘like skin, but better.’

Ajide and Sleek are true believers in the power and dynamism of makeup, choosing to use it as a tool for empowerment and self-love. Ajide’s commitment to excellence and Sleek Nigeria’s years of expertise make for a formidable partnership and a turning point in the Nigerian cosmetics industry.