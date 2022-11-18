  • Saturday, 19th November, 2022
Nigerian singer, Nelly B shakes global stage with 20 hit tracks

Life & Style | 1 day ago

Nigerian fast-rising singer and music producer, “Oke Nureni Abiodun” know as Nelly B has stormed the global stage with world breaker album containing 20 tracks, 20 artists from 20 countries in just one album.


The feat is said not to have been achieved by anyone in time past in the history of music industry
As gathered, this took Nelly B two years to achieve.


There have been excitement everywhere ever since Nelly Records announced the anticipation of the world-breaking album with the title “BIGGER THAN THE HEADMASTER”
Officially release date is January 11, 2023.


Follow Nelly B @nellybbeat and @nellyrecords in all social media handles for more update of the album.

