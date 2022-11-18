Court Judgement: APC Leaders, Chieftains Shun Ogah  

Leaders and party chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State shunned the former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Uche Ogah, as he arrived Umuahia to celebrate his court victory.

Ogah, on Wednesday, was welcomed by his supporters but the absence of the party hierarchy at the event held at his office in Umuahia was a pungent message to the former minister that his court victory meant nothing to his party.

Speaking on Ogah’s arrival from Abuja, the Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, questioned the rationale behind celebrating “a dummy ticket”, which would serve him no good.

“It is an irony that Uche Ogah, who transfered his case to Abuja using ‘security challenges in Abia’ as pretext has now returned to the same Abia to celebrate what he considers as court victory,” the party chairman said.

He said that Ogah, “the celebrant” has demonstrated that he has no love for the people of Abia and is insensitive to their sufferings in the hands of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that his activities were geared towards assisting those holding the state down to maintain their grip.

“That is the glaring reason every person of note in our party has isolated him (Ogah) because they all know his game plan and they detest his antics and shenanigan coming at a time our party is formidably prepared to rescue and develop Abia State.

“We know the source of the inglorious music that Ogah and his misguided followers are dancing to but I can assure them that our party is stronger than these agents of distraction and destabilisation,” Ononogbu said.

The Abia APC chairman scoffed at Ogah’s claim that he would soon embark on electioneering, noting that it was akin to building a house in the air as he has no party base to embark on such political venture.

The state secretary of Abia APC, Hon. Chidi Avajah, equally expressed regrets that Ogah would be hell bent on pursuing personal interest to the detriment of Abia, a state crying to be liberated from bad governance.

According to him, with what happened on Wednesday it would have dawned on Ogah that our party has nothing to do with him and whatever he was celebrating.

“The party has duly made its choice and nothing can detract from the fact that High Chief Ikechi Emenike is the governorship candidate of APC for the 2023 governorship poll in Abia,” he asserted.

“In due course, Ogah would realise that his adventure of chasing after the wind would lead him to political oblivion, and even those cheering and clapping for him would eventually abandon him to his self-inflicted sad fate,” the party secretary added.

He urged all Abia APC faithful genuinely committed to the liberation of God’s Own State “to ignore Ogah and his gang of mischief makers and forge ahead with the task of winning the 2023 poll in Abia under the leadership of High Chief Ikechi Emenike.”