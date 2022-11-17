Osinbajo Backs Proposed Ondo Deep Seaport Project 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lent his support for the initiative to build a seaport in Ondo State saying he believed the project is something worth being executed.

Osinbajo stated this Thursday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving on audience the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa.

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been promoting the vision of the State Government on the development of a deep seaport in Ilaje area of Ondo advocating the adoption of Public Private Partnership, involving the Federal Government in order to realise the vision.

While assuring the State of the willingness of the Buhari Administration regarding the project, the Vice President stressed the need for “follow up, and there are quite a few regulatory authorities involved.

“There’s a need to make sure you are able to get through the things needed. I am sure it is an initiative that will receive the full support of the Federal Executive Council. We all look forward to the seaport.”

Speaking earlier, the Acting Governor had sought the support of Osinbajo in securing the approval of the Federal Executive Council regarding the Ondo Deep Seaport Project.

According to him: “We are seeking your support for the Ondo State Deep Seaport, we are at the stage where the final paper will be put together as a memo for the Federal Executive Council’s approval. The business case has been made and the Nigeria Ports Authority has given its recommendation”.

He thanked Osinbajo for his effort, supervisory support and for governance in general in Nigeria as Vice President, particularly for all the MDAs under his direct supervision.

Ayedatiwa also mentioned that Ondo was being showcased at the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit, as an investment destination and “called on the whole world, especially Nigerians in the diaspora to come to Ondo State.