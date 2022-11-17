Ex-LG Chairman, Others Dump PDP, Join Accord Party in Oyo 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A former Chairman of Saki East Local Government Area in Oyo State, Mr. Dele Adesina, has said he has dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This is just as he disclosed that he and thousands of his supporters from Oke Ogun geopolitical zone have moved to the Accord Party.

He announced the defection during a visit by the gubernatorial candidate of Accord Party, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, to his Ago Amodu residence.

Adelabu was accompanied on the visit by the Director-General of the party campaign council, Adegboyega Adegoke, and other party chieftains.

The campaign train also paid homage to the Alamodu of Ago Amodu, Oba Johnson Akinloye Olaoye, to solicit for his support during the forthcoming elections.

The campaign team similarly visited the Onibaasi of Baasi in Atisbo Local Government Area, Oba Azeez Babatunde, who gave his royal blessing and pledged his support and that of his people for the Accord Party’s governorship candidate.

The monarch assured the campaign team of his unflinching support, urging the people of Ibadanland to cast their votes for one of their own who have most of his investments in Ibadan and across other towns in the state unlike some candidates who their means of livelihood are unknown to the people.

The DG Accord Campaign Council, Adegoke, expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in the 2023 election, adding that if the party gets into power, it would ensure local government autonomy so that development can get to the grassroots.

He added that the party would ensure good road networks for smooth transportation of agricultural inputs from Oke-Ogun to various towns and cities across the state and beyond.

The former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Accord gubernatorial candidate, Adelabu, said if he is elected as the next governor of the state, he would provide essential amenities such as low cost housing, revolving loans for farmers, market men and women, health facilities and free education for people of Oke Ogun area and the state as a whole