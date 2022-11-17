Buhari Okays N134bn for Military Veterans, Reiterates Commitment to Safer Nigeria

•Donates N10m at emblem appeal launch

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N134.7 billion for the payment of Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to all veterans from 2017 to date, even as he reiterated his commitment to a safer Nigeria.

The president also announced the donation of N10 million to the Nigerian Legion, on behalf of the federal government, at the launch of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal fund.

Speaking yesterday at the occasion, which preceded a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the State House, Abuja, Buhari pledged the government’s commitment to the welfare of veterans by ensuring prompt payment of their pension and other entitlements, which had been demonstrated by his approval of the payment of SDA to veterans with effect from 2017.

“However, in order to capture all veterans hitherto excluded from the payment of the SDA, I have approved a review of the effective date of the Manual of Financial Administration for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (MAFA) 2017.

“Accordingly, I have also approved the sum of One Hundred and Thirty-Four Billion, Seven Hundred and Forty-Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Three Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-Three Naira, Sixty-Nine Kobo (N134,749,953,243.69) only for that purpose,” he said.

Buhari expressed delight that the Defence Health Maintenance Limited was living up to expectation in providing healthcare services to the veterans, noting the expansion of the reach of their services through the establishment of zonal and state offices.

He promised that government would continue to prioritise the provision of quality healthcare services to veterans and citizens at large.

The president also commended the efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces in confronting banditry, kidnappings, molestations and killing of innocent citizens head-on, saying these “vices alien to our culture” are on the decline.

He also noted that normalcy was gradually returning to some affected parts of the country due to the methodical approach and increasing military campaign to decimate subversive elements involved in destructive activities such as “in the insurgency in North East, militancy in the Niger Delta” as well as ethnic and religious tensions in some communities.

He assured Nigerians that his government would continue to reposition and strengthen all security agencies to enable them surmount the security challenges in the country.

Calling on business enterprises to appreciate the sacrifice of servicemen and gallant troops by extending support to them in form of discounts and rebates upon purchases and services rendered, Buhari said this would act as a morale booster to members of the Armed Forces and assist them in carrying out their statutory responsibilities.

Buhari, who reiterated his resolve to hand over a Nigeria that would free from insecurity to the next generation of leaders, expressed confidence that with the gallantry and sacrifices exhibited by men and women of the Armed Forces in the campaign against insurgency and other internal security operations, the nation would be returned to normalcy as we continue to battle decisively, all the security challenges.

He commended governors, who were patrons of veterans in their respective states for their support of the Nigerian Legion, and as the Grand Patron of the Nigerian Legion, he equally urged government agencies at the federal and state levels to continue to patronise the services of the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires in the provision of security and other administrative services.

“The potentials of ex-servicemen are enormous and can indeed be tapped for national development,” he said, directing the Defence and Services Headquarters to continue to interface with the veterans in matters of security, intelligence and strategy.

On his part, Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, pledged that the Ministry would continue to ensure the prompt payment of the entitlements and death benefits of the deceased servicemen.

He also said the scholarship programme for the children of the deceased up to the tertiary level was being implemented, and therefore called on well-meaning corporate and Non-Governmental Organisations to prioritise the alleviation of the hardship faced by widows and orphans of the departed heroes.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, on behalf of the Armed Forces; the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, on behalf of the intelligence community; and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on behalf of the Bankers’ Committee – all pledged donations to the Nigerian legion at the Emblem Appeal Launch.