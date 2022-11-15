Prestige Assurance Plc Appoints Funmi Oyetunji as Chairman

One of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, Prestige Assurance Plc has announced the appointment of new board of directors who will steer the affairs of the company from November 1st, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Company Secretary of the topmost insurance outfit, Mrs. Chidinma Ibe-Louis, in the newly constituted board which comprises of top echelons in the corporate world, Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji will serve as Chairman, Mr. Rajesh Kamble as Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Chandra Prasad, Independent Non-Executive Director, Dr. Nosike Agokei, Non-Executive Director, Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Vivek Kalla, Executive Director and Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan an Non-Executive Director.

“With about 40 years of corporate experience gathered across several roles, Oyetunji is an accomplished professional in diverse disciplines and industries. Oyetunji, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy with professional qualifications in FCCA and FCA has worked in senior positions in major accountancy practice firms in both Nigeria and the UK before a stint in the banking industry. She is the Managing Director of Abitos Financial Services Limited, a role she has held since 2002.

“Kamble, the newly appointed Managing Director/CEO is an enriched insurance professional with 32 years of experience having worked in various capacities as Risk Engineer, Branch Manager, Divisional Manager, Senior Divisional Manager and Regional Manager.

“Prasad, who is to serve as Independent Non-Executive Director is an accomplished Insurer and administrator equipped with track record in diverse areas of the company functions with almost 36 years’ experience. His career encompasses the non-life insurance sector, and he has held several key positions in Marketing, Operations, Technical, Reinsurance and Customer Service, as well as Personnel and Training, “the statement reads.