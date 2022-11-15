  • Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

Prestige Assurance Plc Appoints Funmi Oyetunji as Chairman

Business | 10 hours ago

One of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, Prestige Assurance Plc has announced the appointment of new board of directors who will steer the affairs of the company from November 1st, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Company Secretary of the topmost insurance outfit, Mrs. Chidinma Ibe-Louis, in the newly constituted board which comprises of top echelons in the corporate world, Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji will serve as Chairman, Mr. Rajesh Kamble as Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Chandra Prasad, Independent Non-Executive Director, Dr. Nosike Agokei, Non-Executive Director, Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Vivek Kalla, Executive Director and Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan an Non-Executive Director.

“With about 40 years of corporate experience gathered across several roles, Oyetunji is an accomplished professional in diverse disciplines and industries. Oyetunji, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy with professional qualifications in FCCA and FCA has worked in senior positions in major accountancy practice firms in both Nigeria and the UK before a stint in the banking industry. She is the Managing Director of Abitos Financial Services Limited, a role she has held since 2002. 

“Kamble, the newly appointed Managing Director/CEO is an enriched insurance professional with 32 years of experience having worked in various capacities as Risk Engineer, Branch Manager, Divisional Manager, Senior Divisional Manager and Regional Manager.

“Prasad, who is to serve as Independent Non-Executive Director is an accomplished Insurer and administrator equipped with track record in diverse areas of the company functions with almost 36 years’ experience. His career encompasses the non-life insurance sector, and he has held several key positions in Marketing, Operations, Technical, Reinsurance and Customer Service, as well as Personnel and Training, “the statement reads.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.