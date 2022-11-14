Sunlight Creates Brand Experience for Participants at Lagos Fashion Week

Raheem Akingbolu

Sunlight, a leading household brand from Unilever Nigeria Plc, has recently empowered fashion entrepreneurs with requisite skills at the 2022 Lagos Fashion Week.

While welcoming guests to the Workshop, the Brand Manager, Sunlight, Oluwapelumi Kolade, noted that the Workshop, as well as the brand participation at Lagos Fashion Week, is primarily intended to support women to expose them to what can be done to upscale their businesses.

The Category Manager, Homecare, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Oladapo Oshuntoye, advised all attendees to apply themselves to the learnings and develop the necessary skills and enterprise to make a fortune.

Also speaking during her class at the Workshop, Claire Idera, a visual artist and fashion educator, emphasized the need for fashion entrepreneurs to bring discipline to their creativity if they intend to succeed in their businesses.