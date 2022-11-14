  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Sunlight Creates Brand Experience for Participants at Lagos Fashion Week

Business | 3 hours ago

Raheem Akingbolu

Sunlight, a leading household brand from Unilever Nigeria Plc, has recently empowered fashion entrepreneurs with requisite skills at the 2022 Lagos Fashion Week.

While welcoming guests to the Workshop, the Brand Manager, Sunlight, Oluwapelumi Kolade, noted that the Workshop, as well as the brand participation at Lagos Fashion Week, is primarily intended to support women to expose them to what can be done to upscale their businesses.

The Category Manager, Homecare, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Oladapo Oshuntoye, advised all attendees to apply themselves to the learnings and develop the necessary skills and enterprise to make a fortune.

Also speaking during her class at the Workshop, Claire Idera, a visual artist and fashion educator, emphasized the need for fashion entrepreneurs to bring discipline to their creativity if they intend to succeed in their businesses.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.