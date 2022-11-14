Shettima Hails Onyema for Believing in Nigeria

Chinedu Eze

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima has praised the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema for believing in the Nigerian project.

This is just as he said that a potential Bola Tinubu administration would not take Professionals for granted in running the country.

He made the comment and gave the assurance in Abuja at a one-day symposium by the APC Professionals Forum devoted to dissecting the manifesto of the Party’s Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Shettima who is a trained banker used the opportunity to pay glowing tribute to the Air Peace founder Allen Onyema.

“Last night was one of my happiest nights, I met a very amazing personality, Allen Onyema. He is the Chairman of Air Peace who believes in the Nigeria project. And mind you, 80 per cent of his employees are not of the southeast.

“He has employed people from all walks of life and he is investing in the Nigeria project. If there is one man who deserves the highest National honour in this country is Onyema. We hold him in the highest honour,” he said.