Buhari Transmits FCT, NDDC Budgets, CCT Bill to House

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the 2023 statutory budget proposals of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the House of Representatives for approval.

Buhari also transmitted to the lawmakers the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal (CCT) and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria alteration bills 2022 for its consideration.

These were contained in three separate letters from the president read by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the resumption of plenary on Monday.

In the letter for the budgets, Buhari explained that the conveyance of the FCT statutory budget which aligns with the federal government’s fiscal development policies was pursuant to section 121 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“Pursuant to section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I forward the Federal Capital Territory 2023 statutory budget proposal for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives. In the preparation of the Federal Capital Territory’s 2023 budget, the Federal Capital Territory Administration aligns with the federal government’s fiscal development policies.

“Accordingly, the FCT 2023 budget proposal prioritizes improvement in healthcare services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education and increased productivity in agriculture in our determination to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. We also hope that this submission will receive the usual expeditious considerations of the House,” the letter read.

On NDDC budget, the letter read: “In accordance with section 18(1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act, I forward herewith the 2023 estimate of the Niger Delta Development Commission for the kind consideration and passage of the House of Representatives.”

For the CCT and Constitution alteration bills, Buhari said the aim is to ensure the effective performance of the functions of the bureau and assist the tribunal in the effective and speed dispensation of cases.

“Pursuant to section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I forward herewith the Code of Conduct and Tribunal bill 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alteration bill 2022 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.”

For constitution alteration bill 2022, he said it aims to ensure the effective performance of the functions of the Code of Conduct and assist the Code of Conduct Tribunal in the effective and speed dispensation of cases.

He urged the lawmakers to consider the budgets and bills for speedy passage into law.