  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Buhari Back in Abuja After Two-week Medical Trip

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after  a two-week, “routine medical trip” to London, the United Kingdom.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a tweet posted Sunday on his verified Twitter handle, @GarShehu, announced the arrival of the President at about 7:22pm.


“President Muhammadu Buhari just landed in Abuja. Alhamdu Lillahi,” he tweeted.
The president, who arrived the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja, yesterday evening, was received by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, among other top government officials.


Apart from undergoing routine medical checks, Buhari while in the UK met with the British monarch, King Charles III at Buckingham Palace during which both leader discussed diplomatic and trade relations.


This was the president’s third medical trip to London in 2022.
Buhari left Nigeria on Monday, November 1, 2022 after declaring open the retreat for top police officers in Owerri the Imo state capital.
He had earlier on the same day chaired an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

