APC Support Groups Begin Campaign to Deliver South-south to Tinubu/Shettima





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The South-South support groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have begun mobilisation and campaign for the region to achieve success for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ambition in the 2023 general elections.

The groups said the era of political domination by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the region was over, adding that they would mobilise for the APC to take control of the region from 2023.

Addressing party faithful at a mini rally held at the weekend in Uyo, the state chairman, Coalition of Support Groups, Akwa ibom state chapter, Patty Etete Inemeh, urged group to mobilise members in their respective states to work and end the domination of the PDP in the zone.

He extoled the lofty virtues of the APC presidential flag bearer, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, stressing that their candidature was in the best interest of the region

“Let me assure all of us here that Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket is in the best interest of the South/South, we must go back to mobilise our members to vote for APC in the forthcoming elections,” he explained.

Inemeh while acknowledging the complimentary support of the Leader of APC leaders in Akwa Ibom state, including Senator Godswill Akpabio, Obong Akan Udofia, and others, urged the support groups to be the “torch light bearers” to highlight the need to vote and work for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

He reminded the support groups and members that their job was basically mobilisation and nothing else, urging members to get ready for a mass mobilisation movement that he said would soon hit all the local governments, wards and units.

In his remarks, the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, who was represented by Dr. Ahmadu Attai, a former state chairman of the party, promised to support the groups.

He also extoled the leadership qualities of Tinubu and his running mate, adding that their leadership would bring goodwill to the region

Also speaking, a former Minister for Petroleum, Don Etiebet, lauded the lofty achievements of the APC presidential candidate during his time as governor of Lagos state, adding that Nigeria needs such experience and expertise at this time of her socio-economic development.

“I urge you to work for Tinubu/ Shettima presidential ticket because their experience would greatly help Nigeria at this point,” he said.

The Director, south-south Directorate PCC, Ntufam Hillaid Etta urged the people not vote PDP or the YPP, assuring the crowd that their interest would be more protected in the APC.

The APC governorship candidate, Akan Udofia while extolling Akpabio at the occasion, urged the people to vote out the PDP in the state.