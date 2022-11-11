Gani Adams:  Allow Us Flush Bandits Out of Lagos-Ibadan Express Way Forests

Segun James

Following the continued attacks on people along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Ige Adams has asked the Governors of Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states to give Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) the go-ahead to enter the forests and flush out the bandits terrorising commuters and motorists along the road.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed concern over the incessant attacks on travellers plying the road, saying that since the police had failed to flush out the bandits and had faltered in an earlier arrangement to provide effective security along the road, it is pertinent to ask the governors to allow the OPC and Amotekun and other security groups like the Hunters, Vigilance, and the Isokan Oodua to undertake the task to get rid of terrorists.

Expressing worry at the increasing spate of insecurity along the road, Adams stated further that the only way out of the problem is to allow the OPC to face the battle for the restoration of peace along the road.

“There has been an abnormal surge in cases of kidnapping along the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way. The information at my disposal indicates the surge in the numbers of terrorists and kidnappers hiding at Sapade, a community that is about 62 km from Ibadan.

“Kidnappers are now having a field day, even as it is obvious that the police couldn’t help the prevailing situation.

“The situation is getting out of hand and I believe it is now time for the three governors of Oyo,Ogun and Lagos to allow us to flush the bandits out of their hiding place.

“The road is the most strategic road in the South-west, we would not allow terrorists to set our region ablaze through constant attacks.

“I want to assure the governors that we will flush out the terrorists from their hideouts within three weeks. We can also work with Amotekun to salvage the situation and secure the road and other roads in the South-west.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while warning terrorists and bandits to stay away from the South-west region, insisted that the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way is a strategic road in the region and he would not fold his arms to see such facility to be taken over by terrorists that have been attacking travelers.

“Lagos-Ibadan Express Way is not Kano-Kaduna or Abuja road that have become havens for terrorists. So, the governors should allow us to chase away from this road,” he said.