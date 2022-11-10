  • Thursday, 10th November, 2022

Two Dead, Scores Injured as Gunmen Sack Niger Community

Nigeria

Laleye Dipo in Minna

In broad day light yesterday, bandits stormed Kaffinkoro town in the Paikoro Local Government Area (PLGA), Niger State, and sacked the entire community.

Unconfirmed reports have it that not less than two corpses were seen on the ground while 20 other villagers were said to have been hit by bullets.

The gunmen that carried AK47 rifles rode on motorcycles with no fewer than three on each of the vehicles. 

On their arrival in the town, according to a report, the gunmen started shooting sporadically and caused confusion and panic among the people.

“The town is almost deserted as people have gone into hiding” one of the villagers who escaped to Minna told THISDAY, adding that “the police station is vacated, we don’t know the where about of the policemen.”

Contacted, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the story.

“We are addressing the situation,” Umar told THISDAY in a telephone chat.

In recent days there has been heightened level of insecurity in parts of Niger State resulting in loss of lives and property.

