Milolar Foundation Adopts 100 Out-of-school Children, Empowers 200 Families

To assist indigent parents in providing their children with basic educational supplies, a non-governmental organisation, the Milolar Foundation, has selected 100 out-of-school children to benefit from its educational intervention in Ogun.

The 100 pupils are from public schools in Ogun Waterside Local Government and would be provided with necessary learning supplies such as books, bags, uniforms, sandals, pens and pencils. The organization would ensure that the pupils are enrolled back to school and given a chance at learning without feeling out of place.

The initiative is to support struggling parents or guardians of such pupils and to reduce the rate of illiteracy among children in the community.

The move was also to complement the state government’s efforts in boosting enrolment and reducing out-of-school children in the state.

The selected school children were officially adopted during an empowerment programme organised by the foundation. It also handed over two solar-powered charging cabins for charging phones and POS services and over 200 solar-powered lamps to the residents.

Governor Dapo Abiodun was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mrs Olufemi Ilori Oduntan, who commended the foundation for transforming the lives of the indigents, especially schoolchildren who would have been roaming the street despite primary education being free for all.

The foundation, formerly PinkDove Initiative, was founded by a fashion mogul, Damilola Otubanjo, to encourage young students to learn while supporting society in her little efforts with the provision of portable solar lamps and subsidised rates for phones and gadgets within her immediate community.

Otubanjo stressed that the selected pupils would be supported with necessary educational supplies throughout their primary education.

She added that the beneficiaries were the first set, and the foundation would expand to adopt and accommodate more pupils.

The foundation supplied over 200 solar lamps to illuminate over 200 homes in an initiative tagged ‘Imole Ayo’.