Kogi CJ Releases 3 Inmates in Kabba Correctional Centre

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In line with the determination to decongest correctional centres and fast-track administration of criminal justice in Kogi State, the state acting Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Majebi, has unconditionally released three awaiting trial inmates from the Federal Correctional Centre in Kabba.

Justice Majebi gave the order while reviewing some cases at court at the Federal Correctional Centre in Kabba yesterday.

The Chief Justice also ordered the transfer of one Peter Adeiza Onsachi, who was arrested in Okene for reasonable suspicion of culpable homicide, causing miscarriage, impersonation and public nuisance to Okene High Court for trial.

Those released unconditional are Mustapha Ibrahim, charged with conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating and intimidation, and had spent four months in custody, while Obeh Jamiu Ozovehe arrested for culpable homicide was released based on the Ministry of Justice advice conveyed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

However, Idris Mohammed, who was arrested for armed robbery, was also granted unconditional release for lack of evidence to prosecute him in the law court.

Meanwhile, the acting Chief Judge, however, charged the released inmates to go home and exhibit good behaviour in their various communities.

He assured the remaining inmates whose cases were at various stages of trial that very soon, their cases would be reviewed and “those who should not be here would have been released.’’

He commended the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, for his care and support often rendered to the judiciary in the state.

The Officer-in-Charge of the prison, Shuaibu Ishaku, commended the Chief Judge and judicial officers in Kabba for their efforts to decongesting the custodial centre.