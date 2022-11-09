  • Wednesday, 9th November, 2022

Again, Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

For the second week running, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday presided over the weekly hybrid meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

He stood in for President Muhammadu Buhari, who had on Monday, November 1, 2022, travelled to London, the United Kingdom, for a routine medical check-up.

Those attending the meeting holding at the Council Chambers are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Also present physically are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; Science and Technology, Adeleke Mamora; Power, Abubakar Aliyu and Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite.

Other ministers are virtually attending the meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

