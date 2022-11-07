House Clerk Inducts 89 New Workers, Says Legislative Staff Must Embody Diligence for Effective Services

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria has said that for there to be effective service delivery in the institution of Legislature, bureaucratic staff must be diligent and responsive to the needs of the political class within the institution, adding that without them, nothing can be achieved.

Danzaria stated this while speaking to journalists shortly after the induction ceremony of 89 newly recruited staff of the National Assembly posted to the House of Representatives.

He said the induction was a necessary process of exposing the new staff to the rudiments of legislative practices and procedures, as future leaders who would take over the bureaucracy in the nearest future.

“My charge on them is for them to be patient, to be responsive and diligent because these are the qualities that the entire National Assembly as an institution requires of them because we believe that in years to come, they are the ones to take over from us. We are preparing them for leadership, we are preparing them for take over soon enough.

“It’s a normal thing just like we usually do for newly elected legislators. They come, they go through an induction, because in the National Assembly we have this history of losing some members before the next Assembly, so also here we have about 200 that got Into the National Assembly sometimes early this year. So we in the House of Representatives got our own share of 89 staff and we are taking them through the rudiments of legislative practices and procedures. We are also showing them that there are certain things they will not understand until we give them on-the-job training. Also they need to understand the permutations of the civil service which is different from their various background, so this is the essence of this induction,” he said.

Delivering his address earlier, the Clerk took the inductees through the organizational structure of the Bureaucracy and the extent of its shared responsibilities through the various directorates and departments under them.

“The National Assembly Assembly runs a bicameral Legislature which means the 2

Chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives. They are populated

by 109 Senators and 360 Hon. Members. This brings the total to 469

legislators. The Senate and House of Representatives bureaucracies are

the 2 main Directorates of the National Assembly and the reason why the

National Assembly is in place. All other directorates are mere support

directorates/departments.

“The National Assembly Management is constitutionally and administratively

delineated by an organogram which places the Clerk to the National

Assembly (CNA) at thetop,and serve as its Head of Service. He is followed

immediately by the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA) who

deputizes for him. Immediately after the DCNA you have the 2 Clerks of

the Senate and House of Representatives. All the 4 Deputy Clerks and all Secretaries of Directorates come under this arrangement,” Danzaria said