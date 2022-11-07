Gambari Canvasses Permanent Seat for Nigeria at UN Security Council

*Says Buhari will bequeath credible poll, massive infrastructure, youth empowerment

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has canvassed for a permanent seat for Nigeria in the security council of the United Nations Organisation (UNO).

According to him, with Nigeria projected to be the third most populated nation in the world after India and China by 2050, the country deserved a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.



Addressing members of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) on a learning visit to the State House, Abuja, weekend, Gambari said Nigeria could not be ignored in international affairs, considering its contributions to international peacekeeping and economic potential.



The Chief of Staff, who declared that President Muhammadu Buhari would be remembered for leaving a legacy of free and fair elections as well as massive investments in infrastructure across the country, said the president has laid a solid foundation for youth empowerment.



On Nigeria’s quest for the expansion of the 15-member Security Council, Gambari, who was at various times Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Permanent Representative to the UN in New York and first Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser to UN Secretary-General on Africa (1999-2005), told the young people on excursion that, ”I think you are fortunate to be born a Nigerian. By the year 2050, according to UN statistics, Nigeria will be the third most populous country in the world after India and China.



”A country that is the third most populated in the world must remain united, strong and prosperous and cannot be ignored in international affairs. If you are the third most populous country in the world, then, the campaign for a permanent seat in the United National Security Council is one that we will find enormous support, because you cannot ignore its people and potentials,” he said.



On Buhari’s legacies, particularly, his respect for the constitutional term limit, Gambari said: ”Mr. President will be remembered for his commitment to free and fair elections in this country. He has said it many times that Nigerians must be respected, their votes must count and he is committed to leaving by the time the administration comes to an end on May 29, 2023.”



According to him, President Buhari, has led by example on probity and accountability in governance, stressing that the nation would also remember him for that.

His words: ”When people talk about the legacies President Buhari is leaving behind, it is important to mention the infrastructure legacy – the second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Abuja-Kano expressway, the network of roads and railways across the country, the ports and the power sector. It is important to emphasise power, because without it and infrastructure, the full stature of a nation cannot be realised.”



Commenting on the President’s commitment to youth development, Gambari noted that the recently signed Startup Act 2022, has the youth as major beneficiary, as it recognizes the creativity of youths and seeks to empower them as productive entrepreneurs.



He described the projected contribution of the Act to the national economy as tremendous, citing successes recorded in Morocco, Tunisia and India.

Welcoming the Fellows-in-Training to State House earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, engaged them on the history, role and priorities of State House in providing top notch services to the President and Vice President towards the effective discharge of their responsibilities to Nigeria.

Also speaking, Director LMI, Dapo Oyewole, who represented the Speaker, commended the Chief of Staff and the Permanent Secretary for hosting the LMI Fellows-in-Training.