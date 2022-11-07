Abuja- Kaduna Rail Service to Resume this Month, Says Minister 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has said that the Abuja- Kaduna train service will resume operation this month.

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo made the disclosure on Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 organised by Ministry of Information and Culture.

The services were suspended in March this year after terrorists bombed the rail track and abducted several passengers.

The minister urged the passengers enjoying that service to start warming up as the security agencies have taken the right measures to secure the route.

“In this month of November we shall resume that rail service. Remember I told reporters from the State House that we will not resume the service until every Nigerian held in captivity was reunited with their families. That has been made possible by security agencies and the leadership of Mr President and it is now history. Not one of them was injured or harmed. People, enjoying that service should start warming up,” Sambo said.