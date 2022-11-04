Omoniyi: Kwara Revenue Agency Generated N3.9bn in Three Years

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Executive Chairman, Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Mrs. Shade Omoniyi has disclosed that the agency has generated a total sum of N3.9billion in the past three years.

Omoniyi in a statement, which was signed by the Corporate Affairs Manager of the agency, Miss Titilayomi Ogunwale also exonerated the agency on the recent insinuations from certain quarters over the alleged financial recklessness occasioned by the usage of frivolous consultancy services in the agency.

According to the chairman, “Within the past three years alone, the KW-IRS has saved taxpayers a humongous N3.9billion (Three Billion and Nine Hundred Million Naira) in what could have gone to consultancies of all kinds if the former platforms had been retained.

“The savings from what was paid as consultancy before are now ploughed back to the public treasury for investment and development projects. It is this transparency and patriotic act of the present management that are being twisted by the detractors who are not used to such culture.

“The Executive Chairman and Management Team of KW-IRS have made corporate governance and due diligence their watchwords, and will continue to enforce the doctrine to the letter in public interest.

“While the agency still lawfully engages consultancy firms like all revenue agencies in the world, Omoniyi said that, “our management is proud to have ended the era of bogus and often-opaque consultancy fees of the past”.

She added, “The Service is aware of the vast network of conspiracies to sully its image through propaganda and false equivalence as political campaigns begin.”