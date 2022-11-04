Obadare Wins CSEAN’s Cybersecurity Outstanding Award

The Co-founder and the Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) of Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, has emerged the first recipient of Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN’s) ‘Outstanding Individual of the Year Award’.

Adewale is PAN-African Cybersecurity Influencer, Thought Leader and GRC Technopreneur.

He received the latest honours at CSEAN Merit Award held recently in Lagos.

According to the chairperson of the award planning committee, Mrs. Oluwatoni Falade, the award was in recognition of his over-time demonstrated excellence, innovation and leadership within the cybersecurity industry.

Adewale is a Fellow, British Computer Society (FBCS), Fellow Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), Fellow Institute of Information Management (FIIM), Fellow Enterprise Security Risk Management (FESRM), Fellow Institute of Brand Management (FIBM), Chartered Information Technology Professional (CITP), The First PECB Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO) in Nigeria, The First PECB Lead Pentest Professional in Nigeria, The First Ec-Council Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT) in Africa, among other qualifications.

He is a seasoned multi-award cybersecurity expert with over 50 international professional certifications to his credit, Peter is a well-recognized subject matter expert with numerous successful engagements to his credit in Africa.

His skills and experience spans Data Privacy, Data Protection, Cybersecurity, Information Security, Vulnerability Management, Penetration Testing, Computer Forensics, Business Continuity, IT Governance, Risk Management and Compliance.

Responding to the award, he said, “Thank you CSEAN. I am extremely honored to be receiving the ‘Outstanding Individual of the Year Award’. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work and my pledge is to continue to represent the industry well.”