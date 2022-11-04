A’Ibom: 2,506 Patients Benefit from Free Medical Treatment in Etinan LGA

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Over 2,506 patients have benefited from free medical/surgical treatments in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State courtesy of a non-governmental organisation in the state, Health Care Alliance (HEAL).

The Convener of the group, Dr. Ekem Emmanuel, disclosed this while briefing journalists in the state yesterday, adding that out of the number, surgeries were performed on 301 patients with health challenges ranging from myomectomies, herniorrhaphies, hydrocelectomies,Orchidectomy, vaginoplasty to vaginal hysterectomies (VagHys), among others.

HEAL is a coalition of health care professionals in the state routing for Pastor Umo Eno, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 election in the state.

Emmanuel stated that a man who had a giant scrotal hernia for over 32 years, and a 16-year-old male who had third testes were successfully operated during the free medical outreach.

According to him, “A man who had scrotal hernia for 32 years starting from December 1989 when he was first diagnosed, was saved.

“He had been married three times with none of the marriages lasting over four months because of the giant hernia he was walking about with-he couldn’t consummate his marriage.

“To the glory of God and thanks to Pastor Eno who supported this team to be able to perform the surgeries, and the man is now free.”

Emmanuel said the group is targeting not less than 10 medical missions across the 10 federal constituencies in the state, adding that the next outreach would be held in Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency, urging the citizens to take advantage of the free medical mission.

He expressed gratitude to Pastor Eno for reposing confidence in the team and for doing everything possible to ensure the success of the outreach.

At the flag-off ceremony of the programme, Eno assured the Akwa Ibom people of his passion and commitment towards delivering quality healthcare services to all who reside in the state, and reiterated his avowed commitment to revamp Primary Health Care services in the state as part of his rural development agenda.