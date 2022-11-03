  • Thursday, 3rd November, 2022

RETRACTION/APOLOGY

Nigeria | 25 seconds ago

In our Monday, October 31, 2022 edition, we published a story with the headline, ‘Terrorism: Kogi Asks Security Agencies to Invite Akpoti-Uduaghan for Questioning’  on page 61 of THISDAY Newspapers. We have since found out that the information that formed the basis of the story was  totally wrong.  We can affirm here that  Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan  and her husband have NO links whatsoever with anyone suspected to have been involved in terrorism or terrorist activity and have not been invited by any security agency in the country on suspicion of involvement in terror related act. We can also state that there is no petition against them in that regard. We therefore retract the story in its entirety and apologise to her and  her husband unreservedly for for any damage the referenced story may have caused them. The public is hereby advised to disregard the report.

– Editor

