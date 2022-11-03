AVEVA to Promote Zero-carbon Economy with Digital Technologies

Emma Okonji

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, will highlight how digital technologies can support public-private partnerships and unlock innovation to close the implementation gap on climate change at COP27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2022 that is holding on November 6-18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

As a sponsor of the parallel Climate Action Innovation Zone, AVEVA believes trusted data-led technologies are essential to decarbonization, driving responsible use of the world’s resources and delivering innovative, climate-forward products in the net-zero economy. AVEVA is one of the first 50 companies in the world1 to have its net-zero commitments validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

AVEVA’s presence at COP27 will be led by some of its most prominent climate advocates such as the Executive Vice-President, Engineering and Simulation and member of AVEVA’s Executive Leadership Team, Amish Sabharwal; Global Head of Sustainability, Lisa Wee and Vice-President, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Nayef Bou Chaaya.

During a number of sessions at the being held alongside COP27, the AVEVA executives will use real-life examples to showcase how digital technologies are unlocking opportunities in the net-zero economy.

Sabharwal will join a plenary panel on November 10. Alongside UN executives, he will seek to explain why climate change mitigation represents our biggest opportunity yet.

“UN data shows that immediate action can halve greenhouse gas emissions (GHG emissions) by 2030 and put us on track to achieving our goal of keeping global temperature increases to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. At the same time, we are facing our biggest opportunity yet. Climate change is accelerating the fourth industrial revolution and nowhere is that more obvious than in the communities and industries here in Africa.