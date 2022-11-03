2023: Abdullahi Promises Uncommon Representation in Senate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



A former Minister of Youths and Sports Development and Kwara Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has reiterated its commitment to provide uncommon representation for the people of the senatorial at the senate to put the area on the world map of development and growth.

Abdullahi made the remark in Ilorin, the state capital, on the sideline of the recent mega rally organised for him by the people of his ward, Ubadanwaki ward of the PDP in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state as part of move to show their commitment to his aspiration.

The rally witnessed a large turn out of the people of the area without parties’ affiliation.

The former minister said, he has requisite exposure, education and other qualities that could be used to bring the much-expected socio-economic development to the area if elected to the senate.

He said he has been tested in various state and national positions and performed creditably and this will be replicated at the national assembly if elected so as to add more values to the well being of the senatorial district.

Abdullahi, who was elated following the large turn out of the people said , he would do everything possible to live up to the expectations of the senatorial district devoid any political parties’ affiliation.

He noted that, he would not betray the confidence reposed in him if elected, adding that, “the people of Kwara Central senatorial district deserves good and quality representation and this will be pursued to the latter if given the mandate.”

He further reiterated his confidence in all the promises made by the people to ensure his victory at the poll stating that, “If anyone was ever in doubt as to whether we will win this election, this rally has erased that doubt completely.”