Sugar Council Courts State Governors as Buhari Extends Masterplan by 10 Years

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, has craved the support of governors of sugar-producing states in the country towards the revitalisation of the sub-sector.

The appeal came on the heels of the recent approval granted by President Muhammadu Buhari that the second phase of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) be extended for another 10 years beginning in 2023.

The federal government 2013 began the implementation of a 10-year master plan to revamp the sugar sector.

The policy plan has four major objectives including the attainment of self-sufficiency in sugar production, stemming the rising tide of sugar importation, creating job opportunities for Nigerians, and the generation of electricity and production of ethanol for industrial purposes.

The first phase of the plan is expected to end in the first quarter of 2023.

Adedeji, however, pointed out that the guidelines for the implementation of Phase 2 of the master plan required the input of critical stakeholders including state governors for it to succeed.

The NSDC boss made the appeal over the weekend when he led a delegation from the Council on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Nasarawa State and Chairman, Forum of Governors of Sugar Producing States, Mr. Sule Abdullahi in Lafia, the state capital.

In a statement by Head, Public Affairs Unit, NSDC, Mr. Abdullahi Abdullahi, he said the state governors as landlords of sugar projects in their respective domains have contributed to the modest success so far recorded in the industry.

While commending the forum for creating a safe and enabling environment for sugar operators to go about their business activities without hitches such as perennial disagreements over land ownership between host communities and operators, communal hostilities and other associated challenges, he stressed that the state governments had contributed to the peace enjoyed across communities hosting sugar projects across states.

Further commenting on the current status of the master plan, Adedeji said given the importance of the sector to Nigeria’s economy, and the considerable success recorded in the last 10 years, President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved phase 2 of the master plan which is expected to run for another 10 years beginning from 2023.

He said, “Your excellency, sir, we are quite pleased with the invaluable contributions of the forum you chair to the faithful implementation of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan. We’ve made considerable progress in critical segments of the NSMP, especially as it relates to the refining component of the plan. Our next plan of action is to replicate the successes recorded in the area of sugar refining in our field and agricultural operations.”