NSSF ‘Righting our Story’ Literary Contest Launched

In furtherance of its mission to transform healthcare outcomes in Nigeria, the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) has launched a national Literary contest.

The WeNaija Literary contest titled ‘Righting our Story’ is an initiative that seeks to tell, through written content the vision of a healthier Nigeria. This can be expressed either as poetry, short stories, non-fiction prose or flash fiction.

The General Manager, NSSF, Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko in a statement said, “The campaign will allow the youth to be a part of something inspirational with widespread impact while providing an avenue for empowering and upskilling the Nigerian youth.”

She added that the campaign will allow for youth to build their capacity on the use of digital tools and applications for writing, editing, publishing, promotion, and skill marketing. The expected outcome is increased opportunities for global employment via the internet.

On what the campaign represents, the General Manager further explained that the campaign would be an opportunity for Nigerian Youths to express their creativity through literature on how a healthier Nigeria can tackle poverty alleviation in relation to the sustainable development goals of no poverty, zero hunger and good health and well-being; healthcare system strengthening in relation to the sustainable development goal of good health well-being and reskilling the workforce in relation to the sustainable development goals of quality education, decent work, and economic growth.