  • Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

NCRIB Carries Insurance Campaign to Churches

Business | 47 seconds ago

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has carried its on going campaign for patronage of insurance to church.

The corporation said it was using the opportunity of its 60th anniversary celebration to extend insurance message to Nigerians through the church.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Council, Mr. Rotimi Edu said that against noxious religious beliefs held by many Christians, Insurance stands as the main risk mitigating device against unforeseen circumstances which affect man on a daily basis.

Edu who expressed knowledge about negative religious beliefs militating against the spread of insurance noted that most of such beliefs were misguided as insurance stands as the main avenue to safeguard the peace of mind which is part of the assurance of faith for Christians.

Edu opined that insurance could be fully maximized if only registered Insurance Brokers who were seasoned in risk management are engaged by would-be or existing insurance clients.

He stated that the NCRIB, which was Chartered by the NCRIB Act No 21 of 2003 remained the umbrella body that enforces ethics and professionalism amongst the Brokers with a view to positioning them to serve the insurance publics better.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.