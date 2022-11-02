NCRIB Carries Insurance Campaign to Churches

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has carried its on going campaign for patronage of insurance to church.

The corporation said it was using the opportunity of its 60th anniversary celebration to extend insurance message to Nigerians through the church.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Council, Mr. Rotimi Edu said that against noxious religious beliefs held by many Christians, Insurance stands as the main risk mitigating device against unforeseen circumstances which affect man on a daily basis.

Edu who expressed knowledge about negative religious beliefs militating against the spread of insurance noted that most of such beliefs were misguided as insurance stands as the main avenue to safeguard the peace of mind which is part of the assurance of faith for Christians.

Edu opined that insurance could be fully maximized if only registered Insurance Brokers who were seasoned in risk management are engaged by would-be or existing insurance clients.

He stated that the NCRIB, which was Chartered by the NCRIB Act No 21 of 2003 remained the umbrella body that enforces ethics and professionalism amongst the Brokers with a view to positioning them to serve the insurance publics better.