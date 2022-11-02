2023: Media Critical to Free, Fair, Credible Elections, Says Malami

•Vows FG will bring perpetrators of violence against journalists, others to book

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami has reiterated the crucial role the media alongside other critical stakeholders play in the conduct of a free and fair elections.

Malami also said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to end all forms of violence meted out to journalists and other election monitoring groups as well as the electorate in order to sustain and deepen the nation’s democracy.

The AGF was speaking at the opening of the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists with the theme: “Media, Civil Society and Violence-free Election in Nigeria”

More than 500 media practitioners from various media organisations in the country are participating at the 2-day event.

While observing that, “no effective measures have yet been developed for preventing such violence and malpractices, or for investigating and prosecuting perpetrators,” he commended the federal and some state governments for precautionary and proactive steps taken in taming the tides of undemocratic culture and activities.

According to the minister, media practitioners, civil society organisations and voters are always at the center of election-related violence, hence the need for their protection.

“We noted, with dismay, reports of some forms of attacks on journalists and voters by suspected hoodlums during elections in some parts of the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government is committed to bringing to an end these undemocratic and uncultured activities through the administration of legally justifiable approaches on the perpetrators in order to serve as deterrence to others.

“I am pleased to say that the federal and some state governments have taken precautionary and proactive steps in taming the tides. It is imperative to renew our call on those involved in electioneering process to appreciate the fact that political activities are to be observed in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Law” he said.

He could on all to ensure that all campaign utterances are humane and in conformity with global best practices, and by so doing contribute to violence-free electoral process.

He disclosed that the theme of this year’s celebration was chosen to revolve around, “Media, Civil Society and Violence-free Election in Nigeria”, because of the 2023 general elections barely few months away.

“It is important to note that recent developments in Nigeria proved that the federal government has laudable initiatives to end impunity for crimes against Nigerian citizens.

“Committee to Protect Journalists’ (CPJ) report says Nigeria was the only country to get off the index of nations with impunity for crimes against journalists in 2020.

“The federal government renewed commitment to end impunity for crimes against journalists.

The 2020 global index for impunity for crimes against journalists by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), released on November 28, 2020, indicated that Nigeria is the only country that came off the index from 2019.

“This achievement is not unconnected with deliberate and committed efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government through the implementation of many reforms in the Nigerian justice sector to include increased access to justice, speedy justice dispensation, decongestion of Nigeria’s correctional centers and judicious implementation of the Criminal Justice Act,” Malami stated.