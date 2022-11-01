Man Bags Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor in Ekiti





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, has asked a 42-year old man, Mr. Ilesanmi Adewale to spend the rest of his life in the prison custody for raping a 16 -year old girl.

According to the charge preferred against him, Adewale committed the rape offence on February 13, 2021, at Isan Ekiti, contrary to section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The convict was arraigned before Justice Monisola Abodunde on December 16, 2021.

Delivering his judgment after the case had been heard, Justice Abodunde said; “The crime of rape of minor is assuming a frightening dimension. And I cannot contradict the terms imposed by the law.

“The mandatory provision is that once a defendant is found guilty of rape, he is liable to life imprisonment.

“Based on the above reasoning and in strict adherence to the provisions of the law, I have no alternative than to sentence the defendant to life imprisonment and I so hold.”

The victim, in her statement to the Police, said: “My father sent me to Iludun Ekiti from Isan Ekiti to bring his ATM card and a sum of N8, 000 he kept at home. On my way back to Isan, I boarded the convict’s car. I was alone with him in the car.

“On getting to a bush side between Isan and Iludun, he stopped the car. I opened the door and ran away. He chased me and took me to a nearby bush with cutlass in his hand. He threatened to kill me with the cutlass if I refuse to cooperate. He removed my pant and forcefully had sexual intercourse with me.

“I narrated what happened to my father; the driver was arrested and taken to the police station.”

To prove his case, the Prosecutor, Folashade Alli, called three witnesses and tendered one pant, a big cutlass, medical report, defendant statements among others as exhibits.