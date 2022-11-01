Healthcare Practitioners Call for Increased Awareness on Breast Cancer

Stephanie Igben



The prevalence of breast cancer was the preoccupation of Pfizer’s virtual media roundtable to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month recently.

In 2020 the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBACAN) reported 28,380 and 4,482 new cases of breast cancer for Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

At a media roundtable, the public was urged to take the issue of early detection seriously and help friends and families by encouraging regular self-examination and conversations with their doctors.

Healthcare practitioners were also encouraged to employ technologies in their respective approvals to have open conversations and support patients.

Speaking at the media roundtable Medical Director East and Anglo West Africa, Kodjo Soroh said: “Oncology remains a key therapeutic field for Pfizer in which we are working to deliver medical breakthroughs that have the potential to change patients’ lives across the region significantly and we are proud of these achievements, and we thank our media members, colleagues, HCPs and everyone for this event.”

In his remarks, Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, Dr. Adewumi Alabi, said the importance of clinical research in breast cancer care cannot be overemphasized.

He noted: “These forums are critical as they allow us to share our best insights and findings that can support patients in winning the battle against cancer. Breast cancer itself is one of the deadliest diseases with a high prevalence in the area. On a positive note, we now have evidence-based updates and real-world data showing the efficacy of prescriptions in the management of HR+ HER2- mBC patients.”

Consultant Radiotherapy and Oncology, Dr. Joel Yarney, further explained that the transformative impact of science on breast cancer is evident within the breast cancer community.

He expressed confidence that though medical science has made meaningful change for those living with the disease, the work is far from finished.

According to him, “It is crucial for patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer or even metastatic breast cancer to have the right information and expectations. It is our duty to encourage patients to have open conversations with their healthcare teams to understand how they can be supported and how they can participate in their own care – taking an active role in their treatment can help them feel empowered in making the best decisions for themselves.”

For Pfizer, breast cancer awareness month is more than just one month a year.

The event presented an opportunity for Pfizer to reaffirm its commitment to changing the lives of people with breast cancer for the better, from treatment to helping to remove barriers to equitable care and beyond.

Cancer care is driven by the hope to move forward, powered by everything and everyone around you. Beginning with each individual’s decision and actions, their community of friends, families, and advocates and the scientists and researchers who dedicate their lives to developing new treatments.