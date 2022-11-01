  • Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

2023 Poll: Bauchi PDP Constitutes 31 Committees for Party’s Electioneering

Nigeria


Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has constituted 31 committees for state Assembly elections that would go down to the grassroots to canvass for support ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Speaking to journalist shortly after the committees inauguration in Bauchi yesterday, the state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, said he is very confident with the calibre of people selected to serve in the various committees.

According to him, the committees are saddled with the responsibility of going to everyone, every polling units across the 20 local government areas in the state to talk to the people as well as solicit their massive votes for the PDP to have a second term in the 2023 polls.

Mohammed stated that: “I’m very confident and optimistic that our party will be victorious after the general election in 2023 in the state and the country at large.”

Also speaking, the state PDP Chairman, Hamza Koshi Akuyam, said the party has sat with stakeholders at various levels to strategise and kick-start the preparation of electioneering in the state, expressing optimism that the party would come back to power in Bauchi, and equally sweep all other elective seats across the country.

He said the 31 committees were expected to go to every nook and cranny in all the wards and appealed for support from the people for overall victory of the party.

The state chairman further said the party has scrutinised and made the selection of committee members who possess the merited qualities in their various constituencies, including winners and losers of the last primary elections across the state.

The PDP Deputy Director Campaign  Operations, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, has earlier told journalists that the party has inaugurated the committees to commence consultations with electorate in each of the 31 state constituencies of the state Assembly for their support ahead of the forthcoming general election.

