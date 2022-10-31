MBGN 2022: WAW crowns Miss Plateau as Ambassador

The weeklong journey showcasing Nigerian beauty and brains at the 34th Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant ended beautifully with a glamorous finale on the 21st of October, 2022, in Lagos.

Emerging as the bearer of the crown, the gorgeous Miss Abia, Ada Eme, stunned her way into a chance to represent Nigeria at the 71st Miss World pageant beating 36 other contestants in the process.

Key pageant sponsors, WAW detergent, were also on the lookout for a new WAW queen whom they crowned at the event. Serving elegance and style, Miss Plateau, Grace Yakubu walked away with the Miss WAW crown, a million naira cash prize, and a year-long ambassadorial contract with the brand.

She expressed her excitement, “I’m so grateful to WAW for this opportunity to have a platform and a voice. The entire MBGN 2022 was such an amazing experience thanks to the sponsors and WAW was definitely a major player in making sure I had the best time. I look forward to all that I can do and the people I can impact through this chance WAW has given me.”