  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

MBGN 2022: WAW crowns Miss Plateau as Ambassador

Business | 48 seconds ago

 

The weeklong journey showcasing Nigerian beauty and brains at the 34th Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant ended beautifully with a glamorous finale on the 21st of October, 2022, in Lagos.

Emerging as the bearer of the crown, the gorgeous Miss Abia, Ada Eme, stunned her way into a chance to represent Nigeria at the 71st Miss World pageant beating 36 other contestants in the process. 

Key pageant sponsors, WAW detergent, were also on the lookout for a new WAW queen whom they crowned at the event. Serving elegance and style, Miss Plateau, Grace Yakubu walked away with the Miss WAW crown, a million naira cash prize, and a year-long ambassadorial contract with the brand. 

She expressed her excitement, “I’m so grateful to WAW for this opportunity to have a platform and a voice. The entire MBGN 2022 was such an amazing experience thanks to the sponsors and WAW was definitely a major player in making sure I had the best time. I look forward to all that I can do and the people I can impact through this chance WAW has given me.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.