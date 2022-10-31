  • Sunday, 30th October, 2022

Ahmed Musa Splashes N3m on Bronze-winning  Flamingos

Sport | 2 mins ago

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, has further extended his philanthropic gestures to the Nigeria’s Flamingos who defeated Germany yesterday in a shootouts to win the third place bronze medals of the U17 women’s World Cup.

In his reaction to the feat of the young ladies, Musa took to his Twitter handle to announce that N3million was waiting for the players to share when they arrive Abuja on Tuesday.

“Three million waiting for Flamingos in Abuja,” the former Leicester City man wrote in a reply to Super Falcons’ tweet celebrating Nigeria’s historic feat. “Congratulations.”

Musa’s philanthropic gestures have become legendary with several men and women’s lives turned around . 

Apart empowering widows and less privileged in the society, Musa has also gone into projects that impact in the lives of people in Jos in Plateau State and Kano State. 

Only last month, he announced the opening of an ultra-modern school named after his parents in Jos.

