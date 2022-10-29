Emmanuel Splashes Cash, Provides Equipment for Entrepreneurs in A’Ibom

* DECO kicks off in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced the implementation of the promises of Governor Udom Emmanuel to the beneficiaries of Dakkada Entrepreneurial Community Outreach (DECO) in the state.

The state government held an orientation session on Friday to mark the commencement of DECO at the amphitheatre of the Ibom E-Library, which was put together by the Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management of the Governor’s Office to brief prospective beneficiaries of the outreach on modalities and conditions.

Speaking at the event, the special guest of honour and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the state, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, paid glowing tributes to the massive investments made by the Udom Emmanuel administration in the area of human capacity development and enterprise development.

Eno said when elected, his task will be to build on the foundation already laid by Governor Emmanuel.

The guber hopeful also seized the opportunity of the event to reel out his plans for the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.

Specifically, Eno promised to build specialized communities and also invest in training and creation of market linkages.

He announced a N5 million commitment towards the creation of a business directory.

Earlier in his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Emmanuel on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Ime Uwah, said DECO was organized to equip members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem with start-up basics.

Uwah noted that the entrepreneurs, who have been trained in the My Entrepreneurship Goals Programme (MEGP), have a proper perspective and understanding of their respective enterprises and would deploy the equipment given to better their businesses.

He appreciated Governor Emmanuel for being sensitive to the plight of entrepreneurs in the state and noted that the state entrepreneurs now have an opportunity to vote into office, one of their own, Eno, as governor of the state.

In her own remarks, the Special Assistant to the governor on Entrepreneurial Development, Mrs Meflyn Anwana, lauded the state governor’s achievements in the area of human capacity development.

Anwana went on to intimate guests and participants on the modalities adopted for the outreach.

According to her, the orientation session will be followed by a pitch session, where prospective beneficiaries will pitch for the equipment and a grand prize of N2 million in start-up funds.

Goodwill messages at the event were received from the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Charles Udoh; Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong; the Special Assistant, Media, Mr Essien Ndueso; the state SMEDAN coordinator, Lucy Ekpenyong; and Mrs Josephine Bassey amongst others.