2023: Al-Makura, Fashola, Ogbeh Head Directorates in Tinubu/Shettima ICC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh and Alhaji Kashim Iman are among those heading Directorates in the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (lCC).

The ICC was established to complement the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), which would focus mainly on grassroots mobilisation.

Also heading a Directorate is the former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta, while the former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Silas Agara, is the National Coordinator of the Council.

The Director Media and Publicity Committee of ICC, Hilliard Eta, in a statement issued yesterday, said a special purpose vehicle, which is the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Campaign Council has been unveiled in Abuja.

Eta said, “It would complement the newly inaugurated Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and its focus shall be the grassroots. The ICC has His Excellency, Silas Agara former deputy governor of Nasarawa State as National Coordinator.

“The ICC would also seek to expand the support base of the APC Presidential bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to the hinterlands of the country.

“It would also adopt door to door, hamlet to hamlet campaigns/visitations, voters sensitisation, outreach meetings amongst others.”

Eta added that among the key Directorates in the ICC are: Contact an Mobilisation, headed by Fashola; Reconciliation and Integration Committee, headed by Ogbeh; Supports Groups and NGOs Committee, headed by Al-Makura; Finance and Fundraising, headed Alhaji Kashim Iman, Director Media and Publicity Committee headed by him.