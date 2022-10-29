  • Saturday, 29th October, 2022

2023: Al-Makura, Fashola, Ogbeh Head Directorates in Tinubu/Shettima ICC

Nigeria | 52 mins ago

Adedayo  Akinwale in Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh and Alhaji Kashim Iman are among those heading Directorates in the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (lCC).

The ICC was established to complement the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), which would focus mainly on  grassroots mobilisation.

Also heading a Directorate is the former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta, while the former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Silas Agara, is the National Coordinator of the Council.

The Director Media and Publicity Committee of ICC, Hilliard Eta, in a statement issued yesterday, said a special purpose vehicle, which is the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Campaign Council has been unveiled in Abuja. 

Eta said, “It would complement the newly inaugurated Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and its focus shall be the grassroots. The ICC has His Excellency, Silas Agara former deputy governor of Nasarawa State as National Coordinator.

“The ICC would also seek to expand the support base of the APC Presidential bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to the hinterlands of the country.

“It would also adopt door to door, hamlet to hamlet campaigns/visitations, voters sensitisation, outreach meetings amongst others.”

Eta added that among the key Directorates in the ICC are: Contact an Mobilisation, headed by Fashola; Reconciliation and Integration Committee, headed by Ogbeh; Supports Groups and NGOs Committee, headed by Al-Makura; Finance and Fundraising, headed Alhaji Kashim Iman, Director Media and Publicity Committee headed by him.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.