Zainab Saleh Female Only Karate Championship Set for 8th Edition

Mary Nnah

The 8th edition of the eponymous female only Karate Championship featuring over 400 participants with athletes, referees, judges, coaches and management personnel from all over the country, is poised to expand its scope for more and better participation in a championship that boasts of very best in this form of martial arts.

Set to hold between November 17th and 20th, 2022 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos from 9 am daily, the event’s primary objective is to ensure that the female gender is adequately equipped for self-defense, safety and security.

The popular female Championship, which was first held in October 2014 and is in its 9th year running pausing briefly in 2020 due to the -19 pandemic, is rejuvenated and stronger than ever.

According to its Founder, Hajiya Zainab Saleh, who herself is a karateker, her passionflower, the Girl Child Protection, must not be limited to her emancipation in education and business but must also ensure her safety and security as well. Saleh expressed that the Girl Child must be able to protect herself physically, mentally, materially and otherwise.

This 8th edition will feature prominent members of the Karate Federation of Nigeria, and eminent Karate referees, one of which being Mr. Olusegun Akinola (7th Dan), the Tournament Director who is the Chairman, Karate Federation of Nigeria Referees’ Commission among other titles in the African Karate Federations.

The Zainab Saleh Female Open Karate Championship is in collaboration with the Lagos State Karate Association (LSKA) and the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN).