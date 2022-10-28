Jumbo Severance Pay for Public Office Holders Amount to State Robbery, Says TUC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has condemned the alleged move to raise the severance package of political office holders in the country, describing the move as an organised state robbery.



The TIUC stated that whereas there had been resistance by patriotic Nigerians and organisations over the years against what he described as an assault on the coffers of the country in the name of severance package for political office holders, it was regrettable that the practice was further being entrenched.

Quoting media reports, the TUC stated that the severance packages of political office holders including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the twenty-eight governors leaving in 2023 would cost the country N63 billion.



In a statement signed by its National President, Festus Osifo, TUC said its demand was that a stop must be put to the unwholesome and unpatriotic practice.

“Even this sum does not tell the whole scandal that is severance allowances. For instance, the severance package for a Lagos State governor which led to protests and a forced downward review, awarded each former governor six new cars every three years, a house in Lagos costing N750 million and one in Abuja at N1 billion and uncapped free medical treatment for them and their family.



“Other benefits were 100 per cent of annual basic salary, a cook, steward, gardener, and other domestic staff, who are also pensionable. Unfortunately, similar arrangements cut across federal and state governments, the executive and legislature, regions and political parties.



“Another side of the scandal still exists with governors and national assembly members who get severance packages when they are likely to return for another tenure. Why pay severance to an ex-governor who is a serving senator? More harrowing is the fact that some of these beneficiaries are still pensioners of the public and private sectors,” it said.



TUC wondered why the political office holders should earn such severance benefits in a country that had been adjudged the poverty capital of the world and a country that her tertiary institutions were shut down for eight months because of money.

“A country with almost 20 million out-of-school children according to the latest global data by UNESCO; a country where floods have destroyed farms, pulled down houses and increased the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)?



“Why should governors who cannot pay minimum wage receive severance package? Why should some ex-governors be paid 100 per cent of their annual basic salary for life after leaving office?



“These same people owed retirees arrears of the little pension they are legitimately entitled to. Such insensitivity! This profligacy must stop now!

The Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC) has severance package provisions for political office holders.



“Although the TUC is uncomfortable with this, more so when holding political office is a call to service, it is worst still intolerable that severance packages should become the legalised seizure of public funds for private purposes.

“In China most of our political elites would have had their wealth confiscated and sentenced to death for such recklessness because like crude oil theft, it is a national sabotage.



“The sum of N63 billion naira annually to a few individuals in a country that leads the world from behind in almost all economic parameters including poor welfare for workers and retirees, is a shame!

“This is going to be one of the biggest heists in Nigeria history if allowed and we will not hesitate to call out our members to put a stop to it. Congress is vehemently opposed to this. It should not be business as usual,” it added.

The union said it was seeking for a drastic downward review of the severance packages of political office holders in the country.

It also demanded that the monthly allowances and salaries of such officials including legislators should be severely cut down as they are, scandalous, insensitive and could be likened to national sabotage.